Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 609,589 shares during the quarter. Frontline accounts for approximately 3.1% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 1.28% of Frontline worth $31,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRO. DNB Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Frontline Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

