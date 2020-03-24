Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

NYSE FRO traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

