FunFair (FUN) One Day Volume Hits $387,519.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, ABCC, Vebitcoin and Binance. FunFair has a market cap of $12.91 million and $387,519.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.43 or 0.02598082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185712 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, C2CX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, ABCC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

