Fusion Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Liquid and Ethfinex. During the last week, Fusion has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000250 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.31 or 0.98362364 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012362 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.