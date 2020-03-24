FUTURAX (FTXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4,737.44

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 94.8% higher against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $4,737.44 and approximately $51,599.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004859 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00352777 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000991 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014859 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014282 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004880 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

