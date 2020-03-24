FYDcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,037.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $7,037.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000630 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001371 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 217.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 451,596,708 coins and its circulating supply is 435,873,968 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

