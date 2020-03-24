G.Research Upgrades Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) to Buy

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NASDAQ EPAC opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95. Actuant has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Actuant during the 4th quarter worth $1,331,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $11,080,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

