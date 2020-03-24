G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the lowest is ($1.05). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($3.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

GTHX opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a current ratio of 13.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 702.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 113.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

