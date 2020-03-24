Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 126,300 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,520 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

