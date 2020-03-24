Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.60% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

CPK opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

