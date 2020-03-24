Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 522.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.68% of Gardner Denver worth $125,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 72,238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,879,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDI. Vertical Research began coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of GDI stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

