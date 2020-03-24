Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Gardner Denver worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

GDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Gardner Denver stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.