Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Garmin worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

