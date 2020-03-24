Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Robert W. Baird

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

IT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $89.18. 81,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.50. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Eagle Asset Management lifted its position in Gartner by 112.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 423,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 224,018 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $2,114,000. Janus Capital Management raised its stake in Gartner by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,291,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,291,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management raised its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management now owns 134,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

