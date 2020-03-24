Gary D. Burnison Buys 500 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,865.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KFY traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. 556,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,038. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,954 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 284,546 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,469,000 after purchasing an additional 463,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

