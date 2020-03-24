GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

GDS has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

NASDAQ:GDS traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GDS has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $65.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GDS by 100.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in GDS by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GDS by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

