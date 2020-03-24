Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GELYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GELYF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Geely Automobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geely Automobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Geely Automobile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Geely Automobile in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Geely Automobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 135,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,186. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.41.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

