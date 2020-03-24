Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.77 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $25.04 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00014882 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.02639662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,854,135 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

