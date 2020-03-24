Genaro Network Price Up 23.5% This Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Bibox and CoinMex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.55 or 0.04193022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037020 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011024 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, Allcoin, CoinMex, DigiFinex, BigONE, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.