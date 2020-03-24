Gene Source Code Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $719,832.97 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $719,832.97 and approximately $19,057.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.02649057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00183350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

