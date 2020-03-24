General Motors’ (GM) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GM traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. 6,468,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,100,214. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

