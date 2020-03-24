General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.06% from the stock’s previous close.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE GM traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,216,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,952,096,000 after acquiring an additional 717,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,260,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,910,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,825,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,427,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,095,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 62,412,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,087,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,439 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

