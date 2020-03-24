Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Achieves $2.79 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $214,413.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00009482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ovis, IDEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.02635790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ovis, Binance, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

