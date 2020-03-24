GenesisX Trading 35.2% Higher This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $23,059.68 and approximately $16.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,101,254 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

