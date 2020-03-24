Genworth Financial’s (GNW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

GNW traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,569,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 80,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 41,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.