Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MIC. Scotiabank upped their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Shares of TSE:MIC traded up C$1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.18. 183,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.75. Genworth MI Canada has a one year low of C$24.02 and a one year high of C$61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genworth MI Canada will post 5.2100002 EPS for the current year.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

