German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,211 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

