German American Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $5.21 on Tuesday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,782,470. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.11. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

