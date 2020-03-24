German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 6,618 Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp. accounts for approximately 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of German American Bancorp. worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in German American Bancorp. by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in German American Bancorp. by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $369,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,376.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director U Butch Klem purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.13 per share, with a total value of $58,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,831 shares of company stock valued at $858,496. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 3,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $673.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.93.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

