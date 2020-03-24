Giant Market Capitalization Achieves $67,999.85 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 79.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $67,999.85 and approximately $1,486.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including $70.83, $20.33, $50.68 and $13.92.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00345871 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001638 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,280,133 coins and its circulating supply is 7,280,129 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.68, $11.91, $5.63, $24.71, $18.98, $20.33, $70.83, $13.92, $33.89, $10.42, $7.59 and $31.10. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

