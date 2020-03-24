Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Gildan Activewear worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

