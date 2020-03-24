Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

GIL stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.00. 971,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,434. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.85. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$13.64 and a 52-week high of C$53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

