Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

3/18/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/2/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2020 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/19/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

2/6/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,119 shares of company stock worth $4,919,759 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

