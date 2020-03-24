Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lowered by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.8% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. 12,350,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,876,602. The stock has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

