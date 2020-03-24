Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,876,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.