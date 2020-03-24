GINcoin (GIN) Market Capitalization Tops $32,649.45

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $32,649.45 and $1,333.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.02077396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.09 or 0.03401014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00597012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00682846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00075616 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00025070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00488543 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015019 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

