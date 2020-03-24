Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Global Net Lease worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

