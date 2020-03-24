Barclays Upgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Equal Weight

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

GLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,340. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $307.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mccool acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

