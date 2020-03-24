Global Social Chain Price Up 11.3% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $11,461.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02612724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185433 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Indodax, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

