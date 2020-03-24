GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0039 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $70,672.81 and $889.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.02078923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.09 or 0.03372992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00601321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00699205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00075076 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00486490 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015017 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.