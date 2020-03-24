GoByte Price Hits $0.0250 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. GoByte has a total market cap of $179,856.33 and $10,152.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, GoByte has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,194,767 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

