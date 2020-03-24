Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) PT Lowered to $1.00

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 70.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOGO. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.19. Gogo has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

