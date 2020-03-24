Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at B. Riley

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) had its target price lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $1.90 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

GSV opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

