Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) PT Raised to $3.00 at B. Riley

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $1.90 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,465 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.