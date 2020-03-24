Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 77,899 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,899 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of FMC worth $55,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.78.

FMC stock opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

