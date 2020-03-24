Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,326 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of OGE Energy worth $64,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in OGE Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after buying an additional 409,690 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after buying an additional 315,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. UBS Group dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

