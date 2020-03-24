Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Southern Copper worth $55,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Itau Unibanco cut shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

