Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $55.21 Million Stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,925,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $55,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE MBT opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. Research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

