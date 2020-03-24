Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $60.88 Million Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.71% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $60,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 54,584 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

CSOD stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,924.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

