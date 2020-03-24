Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $65.13 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Paycom Software worth $65,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day moving average of $253.58. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $173.65 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.63.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

